New Year honours for Coleraine duo

TWO men with strong Coleraine FC links have been recognised in the New Year Honours List.

Harry Gregg, who started his career with his hometown club before going on to forge a career with Doncaster Rovers and Manchester United, was awarded the OBE for Services to Football.

The 86-year-old made over 200 appearances for the Old Trafford club and was capped 25 times by his country. He was voted Goalkeeper of the Tournament at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden.

However, he is equally well-known for his actions in the wake of the Munich Air Disaster in February 1958 when a plane carrying the Man Utd players home from a European Cup game crashed on take-off.

Twenty-three people, including eight members of the famed 'Busby Babes' team, lost their lives in the crash, with Gregg praised for his actions in rescuing fellow passengers from the wreckage.

Also recognised in the Honours List is former Coleraine defender Gareth McAuley, who spent two seasons at the Showgrounds and was a key member of Marty Quinn's team which won the Irish Cup in 2003.

