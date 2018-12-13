Loreto complete hat-trick of wins

A BRACE of goals from captain Senan Devine helped Loreto College defeat Limavady high School in the final of the Coleraine and District Year 8 league final recently.

The skipper led from the front as the Coleraine college completed a hat-trick of wins in the competition.

His two goals helped secured a hard-fought 3-2 win over their Roeside opponents, incidentally the only team to have defeated Loreto this season.

Coach Eddie McCloskey and his players have been congratulated by school principal Michael James and look forward with confidence to the second half of the season.

For full report and photos, see Tuesday's Chronicle.