Kane delighted to be back playing

COLERAINE defender Lyndon Kane admits it is 'great' to be back playing after successfuly completing his comeback in the weekend win over Ards.

It was the popular right-back's first competitive game in over seven since suffering a metatarsal injury towards the end of last season.

"It is a great feeling to get back playing and even nicer to get the three points," said the 22-year-old after the game.

It was Kane's first game under Rodney McAree and the manager was understandably delighted to welcome him back to the squad.

"He is everything you want in a player," said Rodney.

