Bannsiders set for Glackin swoop

COLERAINE manager Rodney McAree admits he is hopeful of adding to his squad when the transfer window opens in January.

And one of those he hopes to bring to the Showgrounds is a player he knows well - midfielder Jamie Glackin.

The pair worked together during McAree's time in charge at Dungannon Swifts before Glackin left to join league title winners Crusaders in 2017.

It's believed talks have taken place with McAree optimistic of landing the player.

Meanwhile, the Bannsiders continue to be linked with a move for in-form Institute striker Michael McCrudden.

For all the latest football gossip, see this week's Chronicle.

