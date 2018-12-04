Bannsiders beaten at home by Newry City

COLERAINE slumped to a disappointing home defeat in front of a live television audience on Friday night as they lost 1-0 to Newry City.

The border side were good value for their shock win - their first on the road this season.

Striker Mark McCabe scored the only goal of the game as the visitors boosted their chances of survival.

For the hosts there were very few positives - the team failed to create many clear chances on an evening to forget.

Manager Rodney McAree must now lift his troops for another difficult looking assignment this weekend - a home match with hard to beat Ards.

