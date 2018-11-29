Irish Cup holders in fifth round draw

TENNANT'S Irish Cup holders Coleraine will join with the other Danske Bank Premiership clubs in entering this year's competition when the fifth round draw takes place on Thursday December 6.

Representatives of last season's winners will join with those from other clubs for the draw which will take place in the Pat Jennings Lounge at the National Stadium.

The Bannsiders, of course, defeated Cliftonville 3-1 in a never to be forgotten day at Windsor Park back in May.

Goals from Darren McCauley, Aaron Burns and Eoin Bradley saw the Showgrounds club record a sixth success in the competition and a first in 15 years.

Fifth round games will be played at the beginning of January with Rodney McAree hoping to guide his team to a third successive Irish Cup final.