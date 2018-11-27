McCauley talks planned amid clubs' interest

COLERAINE manager Rodney McAree hopeds to persuade midfielder Darren McCauley to commit his future to the club, despite growing interest from rivals clubs.

McCauley, who scored his eigth goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Warrenpoint Town, is out of contract at the end of the season.

That has alerted rival clubs with Chronicle Sport aware that interest has been shown by clubs on both sides of the border.

"We plan to sit down with Darren over the next week and see where that takes us," said manager McAree.

"No player is bigger than any club but we certainly don't want to lose Darren McCauley.

The Bannsiders, meanwhile, are back in action this Friday night, at home to Newry City, in a game which will be broadcast live on BBC NI.

See this week's Chronicle for all the latest news from the Showgrounds.