Blues humbled by a dominant Coleraine

NOW that’s more like it.

After something of a stop-start opening to the season, Coleraine looked a lot more like their old selves on Saturday as they recorded one of the most comfortable 2-1 wins you’re ever likely to see.

Maybe it was the win away at Institute the previous week, maybe it was a return to the scene of last season’s famous Tennent’s Irish Cup win or maybe it was the fact that finally manager Rodney McAree is getting quality time on the training pitch with his players.

Whatever it was, and it’s probably a bit of all three, the Bannsiders were in imperious form at the home of a team many have been tipping as potential champions this season following their strong start to the league campaign.

Those predictions will surely come under much greater scrutiny now, given that David Healy’s men were outplayed for most of the 90 minutes by a rejuvenated Coleraine.

Yes, the hosts started brightly, as you might expect, but once the visitors found their feet they never looked back.