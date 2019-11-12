UN end poverty day marked at St Patrick's and St Brigid's PS

Email:

lisa.gregg@thechronicle.uk.com

LAST month, pupils at St.Patrick's and St.Brigid's PS joined with children worlwide to celebrate UN End Poverty day.

As this is the 30th anniversary of the UNCRC, St.Patrick's and St.Brigid's as a Rights Respecting school, wanted to support this campaign to enable children to gain their right to a decent standard of living.

“In Ireland alone one fifth of children (approximately 230,000) live in poverty. One third of all people in emergency accomodation in Ireland is a child.

“To support this worthwhile cause the children drew around their own footprints as part of the campaign 'Steps to end poverty'”.

They hope to raise awareness and understanding that poverty happens everywhere not just in far off countries or to different nationalities or races.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282