UN end poverty day marked at St Patrick's and St Brigid's PS

LAST month, pupils at St.Patrick's and St.Brigid's PS joined with children worlwide to celebrate UN End Poverty day.

As this is the 30th anniversary of the UNCRC, St.Patrick's and St.Brigid's as a Rights Respecting school, wanted to support this campaign to enable children to gain their right to a decent standard of living.

“In Ireland alone one fifth of children (approximately 230,000) live in poverty. One third of all people in emergency accomodation in Ireland is a child.

“To support this worthwhile cause the children drew around their own footprints as part of the campaign 'Steps to end poverty'”.

They hope to raise awareness and understanding that poverty happens everywhere not just in far off countries or to different nationalities or races.