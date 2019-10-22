Culvert collapse causes road closure

The A2 Cushendall Road, Ballycastle has been closed due to a Culvert collapse.

Speaking following the collapse, SDLP Councillor for the Glens, Margaret Anne McKillop said: “The Cushendall Road is now in a dangerous, impassable state and is expected to be closed for up to ten days.

“Whilst the situation will be inconvenient, health and safety must be a priority.

“I would ask local residents and commuters to allow extra time for their journey and to comply with the diversion.

“An official signed diversion route suitable for all vehicles is in place.

She concluded: “I’d like to thank the Department for Infrastructure for their intervention so far and hope that the issue can be resolved as soon as possible.”

Roads Service advise the Glenshesk Road from Margy Bridge to Cushendall is closed with local access only.

They added: “Closure is required continuously due to Culvert collapse. The road is in a dangerous condition.”

They have advised an alternative route which means traffic will be diverted at Ballycastle towards Cushendall via Ballymena, A43 Glenariff Road, B14 Ballyeamon Road and Ballycastle bound traffic will be diverted the reverse route.