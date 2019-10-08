Ballycastle and District Gardening Club Autumn show results

Cut flowers (single stems) - 1st Prize Denise McKenna; 2nd Prize Kathy O'Donnell.

Cut flowers – mixed flower stems - 1st Prize Kathy O'Donnell; 2nd Prize Katy McCurdy.

Club cup for best entry cut flowers - Kathy O'Donnell.

Roses (single bloom) - 1st Prize Patricia Colohan; 2nd Prize Heather Page; 2nd Prize Michael Page.

Roses – single stem cluster bloom - 1st Prize Heather Page; 2nd Prize Michael Page.

Boffey Cup for Best Entry Roses - Patricia Colohan.

Floral arrangement - 1st Prize Heather; Page 2nd Prize Irene Matchett.

Vegetables and fruit - 1st Prize Katy McCurdy; 2nd Prize Patrick Powell.

Carson cup for best entry vegetables and fruit - Katy McCurdy.

Pot plant (bloom) - 1st Prize Michael Colohan; 2nd Prize Mark Gavin.

Jack Corrigan Cup for Best Pot Plant - Michael Colohan.

Pot plant – (Container display) - 1st Prize Yvonne Naylor; 2nd Prize Joanna Gavin.

Kathleen Donnelly Memorial Cup (container display) - Yvonne Naylor.

Novice Class - 1st Prize Christine Ferguson.

Joe Kennedy Award for Best in Show - Kathy O'Donnell.