Ballycastle and District Gardening Club Autumn show results

Cut flowers (single stems) - 1st Prize Denise McKenna; 2nd Prize Kathy O'Donnell.
Cut flowers – mixed flower stems - 1st Prize Kathy O'Donnell; 2nd Prize Katy McCurdy.
Club cup for best entry cut flowers - Kathy O'Donnell.
Roses (single bloom) - 1st Prize Patricia Colohan; 2nd Prize Heather Page; 2nd Prize Michael Page.
Roses – single stem cluster bloom - 1st Prize Heather Page; 2nd Prize Michael Page.
Boffey Cup for Best Entry Roses - Patricia Colohan.
Floral arrangement - 1st Prize Heather; Page 2nd Prize Irene Matchett.
Vegetables and fruit - 1st Prize Katy McCurdy; 2nd Prize Patrick Powell.
Carson cup for best entry vegetables and fruit - Katy McCurdy.
Pot plant (bloom) - 1st Prize Michael Colohan; 2nd Prize Mark Gavin.
Jack Corrigan Cup for Best Pot Plant - Michael Colohan.
Pot plant – (Container display) - 1st Prize Yvonne Naylor; 2nd Prize Joanna Gavin.
Kathleen Donnelly Memorial Cup (container display) - Yvonne Naylor.
Novice Class - 1st Prize Christine Ferguson.
Joe Kennedy Award for Best in Show - Kathy O'Donnell.