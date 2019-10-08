Ballycastle and District Gardening Club Autumn show results

Ballycastle and District Gardening Club Autumn show results
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Cut flowers (single stems) -  1st Prize Denise McKenna; 2nd Prize Kathy O'Donnell.  
Cut flowers – mixed flower stems -  1st Prize Kathy O'Donnell; 2nd Prize Katy McCurdy.  
Club cup for best entry cut flowers - Kathy O'Donnell.  
Roses (single bloom) -  1st Prize Patricia Colohan; 2nd Prize Heather Page; 2nd Prize Michael Page.  
Roses – single stem cluster bloom  - 1st Prize Heather Page; 2nd Prize Michael Page.  
Boffey Cup for Best Entry Roses -   Patricia Colohan.    
Floral arrangement -  1st Prize Heather; Page 2nd Prize Irene Matchett.  
Vegetables and fruit - 1st Prize Katy McCurdy; 2nd Prize Patrick Powell. 
Carson cup for best entry vegetables and fruit - Katy McCurdy.  
Pot plant (bloom) - 1st Prize Michael Colohan; 2nd Prize Mark Gavin.    
Jack Corrigan Cup for Best Pot Plant - Michael Colohan.  
Pot plant – (Container display) - 1st Prize Yvonne Naylor; 2nd Prize Joanna Gavin.  
Kathleen Donnelly Memorial Cup (container display) - Yvonne Naylor.  
Novice Class  - 1st Prize Christine Ferguson.  
Joe Kennedy Award for Best in Show - Kathy O'Donnell.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282