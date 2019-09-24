Cancer Focus the winner as charity event in Cushendun raises over £1,000

THE organiser of a charity event that was held in Cushendun last weekend has thanked the local community for their support.

The event was organised by Burt and Colette Klein of The Corner House in aid of Cancer Focus, with over £1,000 being raised.

Colette's son Jonathan arranged for the Cancer Focus Keeping Well bus to be at the event as people of all ages enjoyed food and entertainment.

A host of local musicians, as well as those from Coleraine and Belfast, made sure it was a fun day had by all.

Speaking to The Chronicle after the event, Colette spoke of her gratitude for those who donated.

“We would like to thank everyone who made it a special day and those who donated money and vouchers,” she said.

“The community was very supportive throughout and we wanted to give back to a charity that every family walking amongst us will benefit from.

“Businesses were absolutely fantastic in donating prizes for the raffle and we would like to thank Donnelly's Bakery, McKay Family Butchers, Noel's Pound Shop, McNamara Home Furnishings Ltd, Harbour Gallery, McGill's Hairdresser, Jamison Potatoes, K. Co Clothing, The Salt House Hotel, P.C. Electric, Cassie McNeill, Flawless and McBride's, Cushendun.