New pond at allotments

WITH funding from National Lottery Heritage Fund, Heart of The Glens Landscape Partnership Scheme have installed a community pond at Tiveragh View allotments in Cushendall.
This was part of an initiative that aims to facilitate people of the Glens to reconnect with their local environment.
The pond at Tiveragh View allotments follows on from the outdoor learning project delivered by Heart of the Glens LPS which saw a number of ponds being installed throughout the Glens Primary Schools to enable the local children and communities to engage more with the outdoors and their natural landscape.

