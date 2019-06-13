Apex to hold Rathmoyle information evening

APEX Housing Association is inviting local people from Ballycastle and surrounding areas to attend its upcoming information evening to learn more about the planned Rathmoyle development for older people in the town.

The information evening will take place on Tuesday 25th June 2019 between 7pm and 9pm in Ballycastle Golf Club.

Ray Forbes from Apex Housing Association explained: “We’re delighted to be at the stage where we can present our plans for the development of twenty-eight new build apartments in Ballycastle for those aged over fifty-five. The development, with its private landscaped garden and seafront location, is sure to become a very special place to call home.”

“We invite all those with an interest in this development to come along to our information evening to find out more about our plans. We’d also like to thank Rathmoyle Stakeholder Group, the Housing Executive and the Northern Health and Social Care Trust for their involvement in the consultation and development process to date.”