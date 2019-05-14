Carey Historical Society presents a series of lectures

DUE to the success of Carey Historical Society's sell-out lecture earlier this year, they are pleased to announce a series of lectures which will form part of this year’s Rathlin Sound Maritime Festival programme of events.

The series will begin with one by prestigious local historian and author Frank Rogers who will once again be delivering his lecture on the life of one of North Antrim's most famous characters, Sorley Boy McDonnell.

The first lecture, The Life of Sorley Boy McDonnell, will be held on Friday May 24 at Ramoan Parish Hall. The event, which begins at 7.30pm is free, but a donation to Carey Historical Society would be greatly appreciated. Tickets can be got at mcdonnells.eventbrite.ie

The final lecture of the short series is by renowned historian Rolande Spotterwood and will continue the story of the clans with a lecture on the famous battle of Glentaisie.

Although perhaps not as well-known as the Battle of Orra, the Battle of Glentaisie was where Shane O'Neill captured Sorley Boy and took him hostage for two years, finally culminating in the defeat of Shane O'Neill in Cushendun.

This lecture, entitled, The Battle of Glentaisie, will be held on Saturday May 25 at Ramoan Parish Hall. The event will begin at 7.30pm and will once again be free of charge, with donations to Carey Historical Society greatly appreciated. These tickets can be got at gleanntaise.eventbrite.ie

Over the last two years, Carey Historical Society has been trying to delve into the life and story of the clans of this area and bring them to life.

A spokesperson said: “The McDonnell reign under Sorley Boy McDonnell contributed to some of the most intense, intriguing and interesting history of the 16th century on the island of Ireland.

“Due to the knowledge and passion of our lecturers, we can be guaranteed an interesting and engaging weekend!”

Booking is required and tickets can be reserved via the Eventbrite websites listed above or by contacting Kevin McGowan on 07723921022.