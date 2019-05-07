Ursa Minor Bakehouse in 'food hero' final!

A BALLYCASTLE business has been named as the Co.Antrim nominee for the 'Local Food hero' category in the 11th Annual All Ireland Irish Restaurant Awards.

Dara and Ciara O hArtghaile of Ursa Minor Bakehouse were among nine businesses from nine counties nominated for the award, Sponsored by Rewarding Times.

Adrian Cummins, Chief Executive Officer of the Restaurants Association of Ireland said, “Now in their 11th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards have grown year on year and with over 90,000 nominations from the public in 2019, it’s a great showcase of all the excellent produce and skilled chefs that we have here in Ireland. Ireland may be a small country, but it boasts everything from fine dining to high quality gastropubs, from the comfort of traditional Irish food to exploring the world though exotic world cuisine, the Irish restaurant industry has much to offer. We have an appreciation for what we eat and where our food comes from, as well as the dedication of those working in the food industry. We wish all those nominated the best of luck on the 13th May.”