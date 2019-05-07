Big Lunch 2019 - get to know your neighbours!

WITH five weeks to go, six Ballycastle area communities have signed up for a free starter pack to join The Big Lunch 2019, among nearly 380 communities across Northern Ireland and thousands more in the UK and further afield.

And more are joining every day.

In a recent poll of 4,000 people undertaken by The Big Lunch, over three quarters of all respondents in Northern Ireland (81%) felt that people are more disconnected from their neighbours than they were 20 years ago.

Nearly 70% of the population don’t feel they know their neighbours well. But in spite of this, 78% of the Northern Irish population think it is better for communities if we know our neighbours and 59% would say ‘yes’ if a neighbour invited them round for tea.

All it takes to get a Big Lunch started in your area is to register for a free pack, and to chat with a couple of people in your community to get the ball rolling.

The Big Lunch is about inviting people to come out of the house and have lunch with community once a year, to make their community stronger and more connected for those times when strength is needed.

This year the main dates are the 1st and 2nd of June, but your Big Lunch can be held at any time and place that suits.

In 2018, 4.5million people made new friends at their Big Lunch.

Every year, people from all faiths, ages, ethnicities and backgrounds meet, make friends and stay in touch.

Join millions across the UK sharing food and fun on the first weekend in June. Get your free pack at www.thebiglunch.com