Armoy MACE puts its heart into supporting community

LOCAL retailer, MACE Armoy, wants to thank its staff and customers for helping raise £675 in the past year for leading local health charity Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke.

The store’s fundraising has contributed to an incredible total of £151,733 raised by Musgrave NI, which includes MACE stores and Musgrave Marketplace, since the partnership began under three years ago.

This extraordinary amount enables the charity to support a staggering 2,370 chest, heart and stroke survivors through its free regional services.

Owner Malachy McCaughan commented: “This store is right at the heart of our local community so we are delighted to be able to support local people living with chest, heart and stroke conditions, among them possibly friends, neighbours and customers.”

Declan Cunnane, Chief Executive of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke commented: “Across Northern Ireland there are over 335,000 people living with a chest, heart or stroke condition. We are the only local charity dedicated to the care of chest, heart and stroke survivors. We offer practical and emotional support to individuals and families affected by these illnesses at what can be a difficult time in their lives. We rely on the generosity of the people of Northern Ireland who provide over 80% of the income we need through donations. We are extremely grateful to the staff and customers of MACE Armoy for raising these vital funds to support our services.”

If you would like any further information on NICHS’s support services, health and wellbeing packages or partnerships please contact them Sinead Lynch, Corporate Partnerships Manager, slynch@nichs.orh.uk or call 028 9026 6700.