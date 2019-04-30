James Hamilton Delargy 1899 - 1980

THE Delargy name is one that is well known in Cushendall, and the Glens, there was the famous Delargy Hotel.

It was a name associated with seafaring and shipping. Cushendall and Glenariff the two small coastal villages associated with this story would have held many captains and boatmen.

It was very much the way of travel until the mid-20th century. We previously did a biographical on Captain Charles Mc Donnell from Glenarriff for this publication.

The Delargy’s had a long tradition of going to sea, if we look through the shipping records, we can see that the Delargy name is mentioned frequently.

James Delargy Senior, having served his time as a sea captain. but James Delargy had given up the sea by the time his first son was born and was the owner of a small hotel in Cushendall on the Antrim coast.

The Subject of this month’s Ballycastle Biography, James Hamilton Delargy was born in Ballycastle on May 26 1899, the son of James Delargy and Mary Josephine Delargy nee Mc Quillan.

The family were wealthy family with James Delargy Senior (1849-1901) having served his time as a sea captain.

He had returned home, at some date and had given up the life at sea and had took on the lease or position of hotel keeper in a hotel in Cushendall. The Hotel was possibly a Francis Turnly foundation (March 2019 Biography) and erected in 1814 but at some point, the Delargy family came into the lease.

He was also representation at Rural Council level, representing Red Bay Electoral District and before that for a long period was on the Ballycastle Board of Guardians, he was supposedly particularly adept at the workings of the poor law system. It was the Cushendall Hotel that he was particularly famous for in the end. James Delargy was married to Mary Josephine on January 31 1894 in Belfast.

JAMES HAMILTON DELARGY

On the May 26 1899 a son was born to the family, he was christened James Hamilton Delargy.

Hamilton being his paternal grandmother’s surname.

As a child he was known in family circles as Hamilton in preference to James, but as an adult he seems to have preferred to be called Séamus, the Irish form of James.

On July 22 1900, a second son was born known as John Alexander, but called Jack. Only a few years later the family was beholden to sadness, when at the age of 52, Captain James Delargy was to pass away on August 28 1901.

The family were living in the hotel on Bridge Street at the time with their two staff Susan Mc Auley and Sarah Darragh.

The two boys, James Hamilton and John Alexander were staying on Mill Street with their nurse Anne Carey/Casey.

James Senior had been ill for some time and was unable to take his seat in council for six months.

He was buried in the Bay Graveyard, Glenariff.

Mary Delargy tried to run the family hotel for a short period after, but it seemed not to have worked out.

For a time, she went to live with her two sons a few miles down the coast at Glenariffe, before taking the decision in 1907 to head to England for work.

Mary had spent her youth in England. It was this period in particular that was to influence James Hamilton and his interest in folklore and storytelling, and on a future career path that would leave us with some of the most comprehensive documentation of rural folklife in the western world.

When in Glenariff, Mary had taken young James to a local barber for a haircut, the young man naturally scared and panicked only started to calm when the barber promised to tell him a story, on each subsequent visit, the barber would tell a story to the child. James in later years was to fondly reminisce;

“He was a very knowledgeable man. He could build a boat and shoe a horse, and dance a jig, and had many other accomplishments.

“He was a friendly man and had a way with children, and my mother sent for him when she made the great decision to have my red hair cut for the very first time.

“He came with a smile on his face and a big pair of scissors in his hand and he frightened the life out of me, for I knew that something terrible and irredeemable was going to happen, and that I was drawing away my mother’s apron-strings and about to take my first step into a strange world.

“So, I cried and howled, and poor Jimmy stood there with the scissors in hand and looked at my poor mother who felt half resentful herself and was on the brink of tears.

“ I forget now which of them solved the difficulty and stopped me from howling my lungs out. Anyway, the upshot of it all was that if I stayed quiet and let him cut my hair, he would tell me a story. That’s how I heard my first folk-tale.”.

KILCOOL, CO WICKLOW

In 1907, with the boy’s mother heading to England for work, the two boys were sent off to boarding school in Kilcool, Co Wicklow.

They were to spend their summers with their aunt, between the Glens and Belfast.

After Kilcool, James Hamilton, in September 1911 was enrolled in Castleknock College, a Christian school in the Catholic tradition, this period of schooling was to have some effect on James as later for a short period he expressed an interest in the priesthood. James Hamilton was there from September 1911- June 1914, before heading onto the National University in Ireland in 1916.

It was at University and the outbreak of the troubles at this time that James Hamilton’s interest in Gaelic started to materialise.

When in Cushendall on holiday, he would go fishing with an old man named James MacAulay, a native speaker of Irish.

It was from him that he heard his first folktales in Irish and at the age of fifteen or so he wrote them down.

Not long after this he headed to Rathlin to an Irish Speaking summer school.

He remembered that it was Paddy McQuilkin from Rathlin, who owned a ferry, a sailing boat, and that he paid a shilling to go across. The rest of the fare was paid in kind. He stayed with Dan and Jane Craig on the Island for three shillings a week.

He was to return to Rathlin in 1916, 1918 and possibly in 1920.

He noted that the Irish spoken on Rathlin was more like a dialect of Scottish Gaelic than mainstream Irish dialect.

St Malachy’s School of Irish, Rathlin.

In 1914, the gaelic league and other prominent names set up the St Malachy’s School of Irish on the Island, the School was to last two years 1914 and 1915.

The school opened on the 5th July 1914, with the first term lasting from Monday 6th July to Saturday 29th August, before the Ould Lammas Fair.

Thirty one students were enrolled in the first term and lectures were give, by prominent leaguers such as Louis J walsh(past biography) Francis Joseph Biggar (future biography) Alice Stopford Green and the local priest,A Mc Kinley.

The narrow guage had special ticket prices and there was a special boat that had been donated to the Island by the Gaelic League years before, Fainne Gael An Lae.

SEAMUS Ó DUILEARGA

It was around this time that James Hamilton started referring to himself as Seamus Ó Duilearga, and for the rest of this article we will do the same. while still a young man of twenty paid his first visit to the Hebrides (1919).

He again returned to the Hebrides in 1922. While in the Hebrides, he toured the islands of Barra, Aran, Eriskay, south Uist, Benbecula and the isle of Eigg.

All with Gaelic speaking populations at the time. It was also around this time that the young Seamus, became more acquainted with a fellow Glensman in Eoin Mac Neill, Professor of Early Irish History.

In 1915, when Ó Duilearga was around sixteen years of age, Mac Néill got permission for him to read in the library of the Royal Irish Academy.

It is worth noting that at this time, Eoin Mac Neill was also the Commander in Chief of the Irish Volunteers, and we are now only a year before the Easter Rising. Mac Neill was to be expelled from the academy, to be reinstated in 1918.

In 1917, he was to go forward with his studies in University College Dublin (UCD) studying Latin and Irish, he started also as a novice with the Vincentian Fathers, Blackrock, Co. Dublin, It wasn’t long before he realised the priesthood wasn’t for him, he however did continue into his second year at UCD.

Due to his ever-increasing workload and as we shall see later in our story, Seamus was prone to sickness and exhaustion.

His first bout of sickness came in his second year, when he suffered depression and a lack of funding, he was ready to give up but then entered into his life a man who would shape the future path of the impressionable Seamus.

ROYAL IRISH ACADEMY

Professor Osborn Joseph Bergin (Osborn Ó hAimhirgín), MRIA, 1873-1950, an eminent scholar in the field of Irish Studies, Bergin was appointed a lecturer in Celtic at Queen’s College Cork in 1897, the post having been created as a result of lobbying by Conradh na Gaeilge (The Gaelic League).

Bergin was elected a Member of the Royal Irish Academy in March 1907.

He held the post of Professor of Old and Middle Irish at University College Dublin from 1909 to 1940.

On Seamus’ return to UCD in October 1919 he enrolled for ‘a course of study in the Faculty of Celtic Studies’, and received his BA degree in 1921, ‘obtaining first place in [his] group and First-Class Honours, together with a Post-Graduate Scholarship.’

He continued studying for an MA degree, which he was awarded, with First Class Honours, in 1923.

It was at this time that Seamus was to apply for a travelling internship through the university of Ireland.

He was unfortunate not to get this as it would have involved three years in Germany and two in Paris and helped towards his study of the Celts.

Undeterred he continued on at UCD and was offered employment under Professor Douglas Hyde, Professor of Modern Irish.

Douglas Hyde was to go onto become the first President of Ireland in 1938, Seamus was appointed temporary assistant to Douglas Hyde in January 1923 this was a role he was to hold until 1938.

So, by 1923, Seamus Ó Duilearga was 24 years of age, he had moved from the Glens of Antrim to Wicklow and finally Dublin, his brother John (Jack) Alexander had taken up the family tradition of seafaring and Seamus had taken on a life of academia, primarily the study of the Gaelic language.

It was on an upcoming trip to the Kerry Gaeltacht, that he would enter the world of Folklore and Storytelling, and it was here that he would meet one of the finest of them all, seanchaí, Seán Ó Conaill.

I will finish Part one with a look back to his memory of leaving the Antrim Glens,

“We left the old house which my grandfather, Captain James Delargy, had built in intervals spared from sea faring . . . I was between four and five years of age at the time, but I can still hear the grating of the wheels of the “long car” on the gravel outside my father’s door, and the crack of the whip of Davy Johnston, the driver, as the long unwieldy vehicle lumbered off, and the look we gave across our shoulders at the past we were leaving behind.”

He also described to me the view from the little house in the Glens: “In front of us was the sea, and on stormy winter days the spray came whirling in before a north-easter to rattle on the window panes and the rain squalls shut out the as yet unspoilt vision of sheer beauty – Red Bay and the long sandy beach (An Traigh Bhan), the ruined castle of the MacDonnells at Uaimh an Deirg, and in the far distance the islands and headlands of Kintyre.”

This quote is taken from a lecture given to the Glens of Antrim Historical Society on Friday, 3rd April 1981.