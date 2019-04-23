North Coast Smokehouse joins elite network

THIS weekend saw the launch of the seventh Economusee artisan workshop in the Causeway Coast and Glens by local celebrity chef and presenter Paula McIntyre.

North Coast Smokehouse in Ballycastle joins the elite network of food and craft artisans who open their doors to visitors and tourists to share the story of their journey and acquired knowledge, skill and passion.

Tierna Mullan, CCGHT project officer said ‘Through funding from Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council and Tourism NI the Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust has worked with Melanie and Ruairidh, the proud proprietors and Circle Creative Communications to design, manufacture and install a suite of imaginative and informative interpretative panels which chronicles the tale of how the owners met and came up with the idea of starting their unique operation on the North Coast.’

Paula McIntyre commented: ‘I am delighted to see the Économusée network growing from strength to strength in this area and Melanie and Ruairidh of North Coast Smokehouse make an excellent addition, using the best of our local produce.’

Ruairidh said: ‘North Coast Smokehouse is a specialist artisan smokehouse producing all-natural smoked food products under our own brand for the hospitality, retail and online markets which are both domestic and international.’

ÉCONOMUSÉE, (Artisans at Work) is a concept that was developed in Québec and involves partners from Canada, Norway, Sweden, the Faroe Islands, Iceland, Greenland, the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Graham Thompson CEO of CCGHT commented: ‘Visitors to North Coast Smokehouse Économusée will share the charming and interesting story of Melanie and Ruairidh’s life in New Zealand through their storyboards and face to face engagement. We are very fortunate that Melanie brought her Islay husband back to her home town of Ballycastle where they set up the popular smokehouse business which deserves to be part of the growing community of quality and authentic tourism experiences provided by all of our Économusée artisans along the Causeway Coastal Route’

Within Northern Ireland there are currently six ÉCONOMUSÉE workshops; Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil in Limavady, Scullion Hurls in Loughgiel, Steenson’s Jewellers in Glenarm, Hillstown Brewery in Ahoghill, Ursa Minor Bakehouse and Broughgammon Farm in Ballycastle. Each workshop is situated on or close by the famous Causeway Coastal Route making it an ideal craft trail for visitors.

By visiting each of the ÉCONOMUSÉE artisan workshops, tourists and visitors will gain an enhanced experience, learn about the history of the craft and the business, the enthusiasm of the artist along with the added opportunity of meeting the artisans face to face and discovering the beauty and authenticity of the products made and sold onsite.

For more information on the Economusee network contact the CCGHT office on 028201752100, info@ccght.org or www.economusee.eu