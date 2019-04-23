Charities benefit from Pauline's pudding party

THE Wilkinson and Gawne family wish to offer thanks to their family, friends and wider community who supported Pauline’s Pudding party for the second year in memory of the late Pauline Gawne.

A family member said: “Due to demand, the family hosted the event in July with the chosen charities being Cancer Research and the NI Air Ambulance.

“Both charities having great impact locally. Many thanks to those who provided desserts, sent donations or assisted on the day.

“Also thanks to Ramoan Parish for use of the Parish Centre, Ballyrashane Creamery, Impact Printing, Mr Harry Douthart, the Workspace Group and Mrs Una Kearney.

“The sum of £3800 was raised and divided equally between the charities.

“Thank you once again for your support in memory of a special mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend.”