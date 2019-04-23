Charities benefit from Pauline's pudding party

Email:

lisa.gregg@thechronicle.uk.com

THE Wilkinson and Gawne family wish to offer thanks to their family, friends and wider community who supported Pauline’s Pudding party for the second year in memory of the late Pauline Gawne.

A family member said: “Due to demand, the family hosted the event in July with the chosen charities being Cancer Research and the NI Air Ambulance.

“Both charities having great impact locally. Many thanks to those who provided desserts, sent donations or assisted on the day.

“Also thanks to Ramoan Parish for use of the Parish Centre, Ballyrashane Creamery, Impact Printing, Mr Harry Douthart, the Workspace Group and Mrs Una Kearney.

“The sum of £3800 was raised and divided equally between the charities.

“Thank you once again for your support in memory of a special mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Charity night held in memory of Sonya

Kieran McGuckian, his daughters, son and grandchildren pictured with Sonya's sister Mary Margaret O'Neill and nieces Tina and MegHan during the fundraising event held in the Anzac, Ballycastle.

Charity night held in memory of Sonya

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

Ballycastle Chronicle

78 Castle Street, Ballycastle

BT54 6AR

Tel: 028 2076 1282