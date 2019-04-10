Armoy kids reaching for their dream careers with Miniversity

PRIMARY schools in Armoy are taking part in an exciting careers programme, thanks to Community Cohesion funding from the Housing Executive.

Miniversity, in partnership with Armoy Community Association, launched the project with Armoy Primary School and St Olcans Primary School last week to encourage young people from all backgrounds to engage with digital technology in a fun way, and learn about different careers they may wish to pursue.

Gerry Burns, Secretary of Armoy Community Association, says Miniversity is an excellent programme that will allow future growth and development of the next generation in this rural Antrim area.

“It’s great that the long tradition of the two primary schools in Armoy working together is being carried on in this Miniversity careers programme, and the kids are keen to tell us all about what they are doing.

“We are really fortunate that a small village like Armoy has a thriving cross community playgroup and two primary schools eager to work together. People around here won’t have heard of Miniversity but our young ones are really tuned in. So thanks and appreciation to the Housing Executive for funding the programme.”

Alex Clarke and Sheelagh Murphy of Miniversity are looking forward to the graduation ceremony at the end of April.

Alex said:“Our unique programme allows the children to learn about the vast variety of different careers available in a fun and interesting way whilst building on their IT skills.

“The children really thrive on learning and are very excited about their endless future possibilities.”

Housing Executive Patch Manager, Leona Laverty, was also at the launch.

She said: “This is a great programme that can benefit everyone in the Armoy area.

“We would encourage all community groups to consider the Housing Executive’s Community Grants scheme for local projects that will bring people together, promote health and wellbeing and improve shared spaces.”

Look out for the graduation celebration with the children later this month, when we’ll be talking to the kids involved, finding out if they’ve been inspired to pursue a particular career and maybe even viewing some of videos they’ve made!