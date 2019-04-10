BALLYCASTLE and District Gardening Club members had a great time on Wednesday evening at the Spring Show 2019!

Ann Irvine gave a wonderful, personal, presentation on 'The Changing Landscape In South Africa', introducing those in attendance to an area new to most of them, and plants they had never seen before.

A spokesperson said: “The area has been experiencing severe drought, and Ann had lots of practical ideas for ensuring the best use of water in our gardens. South Africa's National Flower is The King Protea and is the most popular variety and has one of the largest flower heads in the protea family.

“We had a record number of entries in this year's Spring Show, and they were beautiful.”

Congratulations to Pat McMullan and Yvonne Naylor who jointly won Best In Show in the Ballycastle and District Gardening Club Spring Show 2019.