WIN A BOTTLE OF GREEN SPOT IRISH WHISKEY WITH THE CHRONICLE

In the run up to Christmas we want to give something back to our readers by giving you the chance to win your very own bottle of Green Spot Triple Distilled Irish Whiskey, thanks to Irish Distillers.

The company is Ireland’s leading supplier of wines and spirits and the Cork based distillery is home to, the iconic, Jameson Whiskey brand.



However, it is also known for producing a wide range of other whiskies, ensuring that the company continues at the fore of the market.

Every week between now and Christmas, we will select a bottle, offer tasting notes and give you the chance to win a bottle for yourself.



This week, we focus on Green Spot, a non age statement pot still Irish Whiskey. Comprised of pot still whiskeys aged between seven and ten years, Green Spot is matured in a combination of new bourbon and refill bourbon casks as well as sherry casks.

Only small quantities are bottled each year making it a rare and much sought after delight.

To win a bottle of Green Spot in time for Christmas, simply answer this question:

In which Irish county is the home of Irish Distillers?



Send your answer to: Whiskey Competition, The Chronicle, 20 Railway Road, Coleraine, County Londonderry, BT52 1PE.

Alternatively, send your answer via e-mail to sport@thechronicle.uk.com