Simpson and McDonald dominate 5-mile race

THE annual Edwin May Nissan Classic 5-Mile Road Race took place in Coleraine in perfect conditions, with over 500 runners taking part.

The men’s race was dominated by Foyle Valley Athletic Club who claimed all three podium places. Craig Simpson was first over the line in a magnificent 24.57 while in the ladies’ race Gemma McDonald (Ballycastle Runners) produced another impressive run.

Springwell Running Club was represented by almost 100 members, with age category wins for Alison Rankin, Meabh Close and Elizabeth Deighan.