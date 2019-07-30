Niamh has a thirst for Parkruns

FOURTEEN down and only fourteen more to go.

Last Saturday’s Portrush Parkrun marked the half-way point for a big-hearted primary school pupil who has set herself the challenge of completing twenty eight Northern Ireland Parkruns before Christmas day when she will celebrate her ninth birthday.

Niamh Lemon, with the help of her father, Stephen, is raising money for Water for Kids. Enniskillen, Castlewellan, Cookstown, Armagh and Rostrevor and are just some of the parts Niamh has travelled to so far.



Originally, she had hoped to collect £100 for the charity, but as word of her travels across the province has grown, so too has the amount.



Before the weekend this stood at over £1,600, with the revised target now £2,000. Every penny is being invested in communities across Uganda and will help provide water, sanitation and hygiene education.



“One of Niamh’s topics in school over the last few years has been water, so she wanted to try and support a water-related charity,” explained Stephen, who has completed every mile with his daughter so far.

